Almost 1,000 Offaly students receive Leaving Cert results today

930 students are receiving there Leaving Certificate results in Offaly today, Tuesday, August 13.

484 girls and 446 boys in the county are among the 58,500 students picking up their results across the country.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has congratulated the candidates who sat the Leaving Certificate examination in 2019 and whose results issued today.

The statements of provisional results of this year’s examinations are available in schools today. From the earlier time of 10am this year, students who are not in a position to collect their results in person from their school can access them through the SEC’s new online Candidate Self-Service Portal on www.examinations.ie.

The overall number sitting the examinations is 58,787 in 2019. Of the candidates who sat Leaving Certificate examinations this year, 56,071 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate (Established) programme, of which 13,124 (22.3%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme. A further 2,716 (4.6%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

The results obtained this year are broadly in line with those obtained in 2018 and previous years. Five students received 8 H1s, the highest possible grade, while a further 56 achieved 7 H1s.

Candidates receiving results today in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Link Modules and Politics and Society had their examinations marked using an online marking system. Their scripts were scanned and marked by examiners using specially designed software.

Candidates’ scripts were marked on a computer, not by a computer. When it comes to the viewing of scripts candidates will view these scripts online.

What Candidates Should Do Next

The most important piece of advice that SEC can give to candidates is to register on the Candidate Self Service Portal on www.examinations.ie if they have not already done so.

The SEC has developed the Portal (an expansion of the SEC’s Online Results Service) to support faster and more efficient services to candidates and faster communication between candidates, the SEC and schools in relation to the viewing of scripts and the appeals so that we can deliver the appeal results, three weeks earlier than last year, in the week ending the 20th September.

The online services available on the Candidate Self Service Portal are:

 Access to examination results;

 Access to component marks in subjects (e.g. oral marks; practical marks, etc.);

 Application to view scripts;

 View scripts online in subjects which were marked online i.e. Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, LCVP (Written component) and Politics & Society;

 Application to appeal;

 Access to the appeal results.

The application to view scripts, the viewing of scripts marked online, the appeal application and access to results services are being provided exclusively online this year.

All of the detailed information that candidates need about the Portal registration process as well as information about accessing results online, accessing component marks, viewing scripts, and appealing results can be found in the 2019 Candidate Information Booklet which was issued before the commencement of the examinations. This booklet is

also available from www.examinations.ie.

As this issue date for the appeals is so much earlier than before, the deadlines for applying to view scripts and to appeal results are all much earlier as a consequence. Candidates should familiarise themselves with the key dates and deadlines this year to ensure that they do not miss out on being able to access the post-results services as the deadlines must be

strictly applied.

Candidates should adhere to the instructions provided in order to ensure that they lodge valid requests for viewing marked scripts and appealing results.

Viewing of Leaving Certificate Scripts

Candidates in the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations are afforded an opportunity to view their own marked scripts after the initial marking process. The viewing allows candidates to satisfy themselves that the marking

scheme has been applied correctly to their work and, in addition to enhancing transparency, is designed to assist candidates in making a decision to appeal a result in one or more subjects. The SEC will provide two Viewing of Scripts services this year:

1. in schools for subjects marked on paper

2. on-line for subjects marked on-line.

The application process is the same for both services. Applications to view can only be made through the Candidate Self Service Portal between 9 am on Wednesday 14th August and 5pm on Friday 16th August.

Viewing of scripts marked on paper will take place in schools on the evening of Tuesday 20th and during the day on Wednesday 21st August. Subjects marked online (Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, LCVP, Physics and Politics & Society) will be available for viewing via the Candidate Self Service Portal. Access to view these scripts online will be over the same period, ie from 5pm on Tuesday 20th until 5pm Wednesday 21st August as the viewing in schools of scripts marked on paper.

Candidates will continue to have access to the published marking schemes, whether the subject was marked on paper or on-line.

Find out more on www.examinations.ie.