Locals fear tragedy over safety concerns on Offaly road

Residents in Edenderry are expressing fear for the safety of road users and pedestrians in the Francis Street area of the town due to a number of safety issues.

The surface of the road itself, which passes by the busy St. Mary's Secondary School, was upgraded in recent months with one resident remarking that the improvements have led some motorists "using the road like a motorway."

Excessive speed is becoming a major problem on the route with a number of family pets killed by passing cars in recent months.

Residents fear for children and other pedestrians using the footpaths and crossing the road without official crossings or traffic calming in place.

One resident said: "There should be ramps on the road, especially around the school and the link road to Dunnes Stores which is close to a very bad and blind bend. Someone is going to be killed before too long."

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin told the Offaly Express that: "speed is a big issue on Francis Street and I have raised it several times."

"I have also requested a pedestrian crossing for Francis Street because crossing is very dangerous for those living in the area, many with young families, and for the school kids," he added.

Another issue concerning motorists is the visibility when pulling out from the Dunnes Stores link road onto Francis Street.

A newly constructed wall at a house on the junction has removed any possible view of ongoing traffic for drivers. Coupled with the speed of some vehicles on the road, locals fear a tragedy.

PICTURED: The view for motorists exiting the Dunnes Stores link road onto Francis Street

"I reported that wall weeks ago to the local engineer and also the planning section," Cllr Noel Cribbin said.

"A report was sent into the planners confirming my fear that this wall is a serious hazard and extremely dangerous to pedestrians crossing and cars exiting from Dunnes Stores."

Cllr Cribbin called for the removal of the wall entirely while a resident in the area suggested a traffic mirror facing the motorists concerned to be installed on the opposite side of the road.