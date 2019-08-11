IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a relatively cool week. It will be generally unsettled but there will be some dry days also.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to start mostly dry with good sunny spells in the east. However, showers in the west will become more widespread by early afternoon, many of them heavy, with a risk of thundery downpours, especially in the eastern half of the country in the afternoon and early evening. Staying cooler than normal with maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Residual showers will quickly clear on Monday night with long dry clear spells overnight. Feeling cool with lowest temperatures ranging 6 to 9 degrees, in light westerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to feel fresh to start the day with some good sunshine. Staying dry and pleasant in most areas for daylight hours, however cloud will slowly build and rain will arrive into south and southwest counties through the evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 18 or 19 degrees, in light variable breezes. Scattered falls of heavy rain will move up across the country after-dark.<

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ivMBAoZx8j — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 11, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday states that lingering overnight rain will clear during the morning, with sunshine and well scattered showers for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures 15 to 20 degrees, mildest across southern counties, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes. Feeling quite cool after-dark.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for an overall dry day with sunny spells - just a few light showers, mainly near west and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures 14 to 18 degrees, in light northwest breezes, again best values across southern counties. Feeling quite cool after-dark.