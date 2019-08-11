Offaly road to close for five days this week for improvement works
Offaly road to close for five days this week for improvement works
Offaly County Council has warned motorists of a five-day road closure in the county this coming week.
The R421 east of Cadamstown will be closed next Monday, August 12 for a period of five days to facilitate road improvement works. Local traffic diversions will be in place.
These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads.
A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website, www.offaly.ie.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on