MISSING PERSON: Family issue appeal for information and for volunteers to help search for man missing in Tullamore

A family has issued an appeal for information and volunteers to help in a search to find a missing man who was last seen in Tullamore.

Martin Wallace was last seen walking down Church Street in Tullamore in the early hours of Saturday morning. He left the Bridge House at 3.10am and passed Supermacs on Church Street at 3.14am. He then passed the Newtown bar at 3.31am. This is the last time he was seen on CCTV.

He was wearing a black top with a Glenisk log, black workman's trousers with work boots. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, with grey hair in a short ponytail.

A search is being planned to search for Martin starting at 11am today (Sunday). Anyone that is available to help can meet with the group at the car park opposite the Sacred Heart School on the Daingean Road in Tullamore.

If anyone has any information, you can contact his daughter Chloe by clicking here.