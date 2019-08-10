Gardai appeal for witnesses after theft from person after Mass in Tullamore

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a theft from a person that occurred this week in Tullamore.

Gardaí at Tullamore are investigating a theft from the person that occurred at Harbour Street Tullamore last Tuesday morning, August 6, after 10.30am Mass.

As people left a male approached looking for money. As a result of a distraction, this male then stole monies.

Gardai are urging people to be aware of these types of crimes and report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí.

Gardai are asking anyone who was in and around the vicinity of the Church of the Assumption after 10.30am mass and saw this male to contact them.

Gardaí are urging everyone to mind their property stating, "don’t leave your mobile phone unattended. Make sure you place it in a secured pocket or closed handbag. Keep purses secure and carry wallets in an inside pocket. Zip up hand and shoulder bags and carry bags in front of you with flaps against your body. If using an ATM or other card service, please use your hand to cover the PIN."