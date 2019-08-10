Birr to get major revamp as new streetscape plans unveiled

Offaly County Council has unveiled revised plans for streetscape works in the heritage town of Birr.

The council had consulted with the public before amending their plans for The Green in the town. Business owners and residents had made submissions on the plans.

The project will see the construction of new footpaths in the area, paved buildouts, as well as the provision of parking areas, new pedestrian crossings and new road surfaces.

The plans also provide for the planting of trees on the street and the erection of new LED lighting.

Existing overhead power lines are to be laid underground in the area.

The next step now is to secure the necessary funding to bring the project to the construction phase.