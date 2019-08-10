WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Rainfall Warning in place for six counties
Another Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place today from Met Eireann for six counties in Ireland
The warning is in place for Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan until 10pm tonight.
Met Eireann states that slow moving bands of rain or heavy downpours today will lead to spot flooding. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm are possible.
