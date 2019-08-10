WARNING: Offaly gardai issue warning over driving in dangerous road conditions
Offaly Gardai have issued a warning to motorists about driving in treacherous road conditions.
Gardai have issued the following warning for motorists driving today.
When driving in wet conditions, drivers are reminded that:
* It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front
* Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility
* Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists
* Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h
* Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.
* Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists
