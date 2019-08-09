Cowen calls for Creed to address beef dispute at Tullamore Show

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said the Tullamore Show offers an opportunity for Minister Creed to meet with an speak with representatives from the farming and meat processing industries.

Deputy Cowen said that despite his argument to the contrary, "there is nothing stopping Minister Creed engaging with farming representative organisations and the meat industry to address the growing crisis affecting the beef sector."

He said the Tullamore Show offers an opportunity for both sides to set out their stalls.

He explained, “The Tullamore Show is the largest one-day agricultural show in Ireland, incorporating the national livestock show. It showcases the supreme quality and professionalism that produces such high-quality beef. It’s a clear demonstration of why transparency and fair pricing is needed in the market."

“Beef and suckler farmers have been under massive income pressure since last Autumn as a result of poor factory prices and it is absolutely essential that support is provided to help address the heavy losses that have been incurred."

“The only contribution that Minister Creed has offered at this time of growing crisis is that he cannot become involved because the Government can’t directly intervene in the determination of prices paid to farmers."

“He is choosing to ignore the fact that it is his role to provide leadership to the sector and that he and the Government have a central role to play in addressing many of the issues being raised by farmers."

“I am looking forward to welcoming my Party colleagues to Tullamore this weekend. I’ll be joined by Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue, Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher, Seanad Agriculture Spokesperson, Paul Daly, Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and our newly elected county councillors at the Fianna Fáil stand (W454)."

“I will be emphasising our policies pertaining to agricultural, rural affairs and just transition from peat powered energy. All are welcome to join us for a cuppa and we will be listening to and speaking with farmers. I suggest it’s time the Government did the same,” he concluded.