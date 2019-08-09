Offaly road to close for five days next week

Offaly County Council has warned motorists of a five-day road closure in the county next week.

The R421 east of Cadamstown will be closed next Monday, August 12 for a period of five days to facilitate road improvement works.

Local traffic diversions will be in place.

These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads.

A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website, www.offaly.ie.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.