Offaly road to close for five days next week
Offaly County Council has warned motorists of a five-day road closure in the county next week.
The R421 east of Cadamstown will be closed next Monday, August 12 for a period of five days to facilitate road improvement works.
Local traffic diversions will be in place.
These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads.
A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website, www.offaly.ie.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.
