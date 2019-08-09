Lowry recovers to get in contention at Northern Trust Open

Shane Lowry recovered from a bogey and double-bogey in his first five holes to card a two-under-par round of 69 during the first round of the Northern Trust Open on the PGA Tour on Thursday, August 8.

The recent Open champion initially had a good start with a birdie on his first hole back after those Royal Portrush heroics, but it soon went downhill as he picked up a bogey on the third hole and a double-bogey on the par 4 fifth.

The Clara man was then on a retrieval mission to get back in contention and he started the climb on 8 with a neat birdie after hitting his third shot to within two yards of the hole.

He made the turn at one-over-par but was back in the red after successive birdies on 12 and 13. He picked up another on 16 and was unlucky not to score an eagle after leaving his second shot inches short of the pin.

Lowry sits at two-under-par on the leaderboard, seven off leader Troy Merritt, but just three off a spot in the Top 10.

He tees off on his second round just before 6pm this Friday evening, August 9.