'Calm before the storm' - Thunderstorms in weather forecast for Friday afternoon

Weather forecasters are warning of further heavy rain and thunderstorms after some very inclement weather on Thursday night.

According to Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel, "Friday morning's weather offers a brief respite for some, with a few sunny spells across the Midlands while overnight rain clears the north of the country."

"However, heavy showers, some of which are already developing across Munster, will become more widespread during the afternoon with thunderstorms developing widely," he added.

"The storms will produce some torrential rain leading to the risk of flash flooding and some hailstones as well. Areas which experience flooding on a regular basis are most at risk," the Offaly man added.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says: "Some thundery downpours will occur, with a risk of flash flooding. Humid and feeling warm in any sunny spells, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 Celsius."