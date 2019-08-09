Man and woman in court as nine-year-old girl is found injured
Man and woman in court as nine-year-old girl is found injured
A man and woman in their 30s are due to appear before Dublin District Court at 10:30am on Friday, August 9, charged in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into an incident at a house in Rush Co Dublin on July 2 this year.
Gardaí were called at that time and a nine-year-old girl was discovered with serious injuries.
The two people were arrested on August 7 and detained for under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in north Dublin Garda Stations.
The investigation is ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on