Tullamore Show gearing up to be another fantastic success - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said that the excitement and enthusiasm being felt ahead of the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock event is set to "guarantee yet another magnificent success for the county and the region."

Deputy Nolan was speaking as expectations mount that up to 60,000 visitors are set to descend upon the expansive Butterfield Estate for what is seen as one of Ireland and the EU’s most esteemed displays of livestock competition this Sunday, August 11.

“There is a genuine sense that the atmosphere around the Tullamore Show this year is something exceptional. That in itself is a testament to the amazing work that is carried out by an army of volunteers who give up their time to make the event so welcoming for all those who visit," Deputy Nolan said.

"It is also down to the extraordinary work that is put in by the Show Committee who go to great lengths to ensure that it remains a event of the highest possible quality."

"My own sense is that Irish agriculture and Irish farming need a hugely positive occasion like this now more than ever. We need to say to ourselves and to Europe that we have the best farming produce and livestock in the world and that they deserve to be supported and championed."

"I have spent the last year highlighting so many of the challenges that face the farming community and farming families, like generational renewal, unsustainable trade agreements and threats to local marts."

"I want to continue that work while at the same time pushing our government to a greater appreciation of the huge and valuable resources we have on our own doorstep and which the Tullamore Show captures so brilliantly,” concluded Deputy Nolan.