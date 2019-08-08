One way system in place in O'Connor Square in Tullamore as works underway

A one way system is in place in O'Connor Square in Tullamore as the streetscape works continue in the town.

It is currently one way towards The Tanyard with traffic coming up The Tanyard no longer able to access the square. It will return to a two-way traffic system once the works are complete.

The seating at High Street has been removed to open up O'Connor Square as have all the mature trees. Trees will be replanted in the square once works are complete. The monument in O'Connor Square will remain in place.

Business in O'Connor Square remain open with fencing in place at the edge of the footpath.

An artist's impression of how O'Connor Square will look on completion