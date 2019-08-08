High Street in Tullamore back to one way as streetscape works continue

After being open for the last three weeks, High Street in Tullamore is once again just one way up the street.

It has been partially closed again to facilitate streetscape work on Bridge Street and the works on O'Connor Square.

Traffic is being diverted at the top of High Street although the road is open as far as the entrance to The Bridge Centre at The Townhouse. Traffic also cannot exit The Bridge Centre on to High Street.

The businesses on the Bridge Street, Boots, Adams Chemist, Tormey's Butchers and Flynn's Bakery are all open for business during the works.

