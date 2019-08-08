Four males to stand trial for vicious attack on Offaly referee

Gardai have confirmed that criminal proceedings have been commenced against four men in relation to an assault on a match referee during an amateur soccer match in Offaly last November.

Offaly referee Daniel Sweeney was assaulted in a carpark at a Combined Counties Football League game between Horseleap and Mullingar Town on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

The referee sustained serious facial injuries and was hospitalised for a number of days.

Four men, two in their 20s, one in his teens and one in his 40s, arrested in relation to the attack a number of weeks after the incident will now face trial.

"Criminal proceedings have commenced in respect to four males for the below incident but they have yet to appear before the courts," a Garda spokesperson told the Offaly Express.