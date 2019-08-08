Shane Lowry no longer getting mistaken for rivals after Open win

Shane Lowry's win in the Open Championship has changed his life in many ways, not least the extra €2m in his bank account and the many golfing exemptions and opportunities that come with being a major champion.

However, speaking to the media ahead of his return to the course at the Northern Trust Open in the US, the Clara man has noted a far less lofty knock-on effect of his Royal Portrush heroics.

“I’m definitely more recognised now, and even coming over here to events, but if anything you like that, it makes you feel more comfortable,” he said.

“The fans are not calling me ‘Beef’ or they are not calling me ‘J.B. Holmes’ out there. That’s a plus.” Lowry has been repeatedly mistaken for the popular American Holmes and the enigmatic Englishman, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston.

Commenting on the impact his win has had in Ireland, Shane said: "The support I've got back home has just been incredible. I haven't really sat back and thought about it a lot but what I feel."

"Hopefully it's going to a little bit more in November in Ireland and hopefully it's going to get kids playing the game. It does feel like it has had that effect a little bit over the last few weeks, and hopefully, I can move forward and become more successful, as well, and make kids want to start playing golf, too."