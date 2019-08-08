Weather forecast for Tullamore Show looking promising as over 60,000 visitors expected

The latest weather forecast for the Tullamore Show is looking promising according to Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for Sunday for the Tullamore Show is for the day to start cloudy with some spells of sunshine. There is a chance of the odd light shower during the morning and it looks like it will be cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 11 and 16 degrees over the course of the day.

However that is a vast improvement from the weather forecast for the coming days with Offaly one of a number of counties covered by a Status Yellow Warning for Thursday evening through to Friday morning. READ MORE DETAILS HERE