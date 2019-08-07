Primary Care Centre granted planning permission in Offaly town

A new Primary Care Centre has been given the green light in Offaly.

An application to construct a new Primary Care Centre in Banagher was lodged with Offaly County Council in December last year and was granted permission with 14 conditions today, Wednesday, August 7.

Axis Health Care Assets plans to build the centre on the Birr Road in Banagher and, when completed, will provide a range of medical services locally.

The plans sought to build a two-storey building consisting of a GP's surgery as well as consulting rooms, offices and ancillary accommodation relating to HSE practices. The development also includes provision for a pharmacy unit on-site.

The development will also see the construction of a separate single-storey building to house storage units, waste disposal areas, plant room and associated services.

New access roads will be created along with an adjoining carpark and set down area.