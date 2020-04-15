20 things you will remember if you grew up in Tullamore
Let's all sit back and reminisce about the good old days when we all looked forward to going to The Harriers on a Saturday night
Waiting for Michael Jackson tickets outside the Reocrd and Tape Centre
1 - When we nearly froze to death in the summer at the outdoor pool on the Church Road
2 - When teenagers used to flock to the Sacred Heart School Disco
3 - When you moved up from the Sacred Heart Disco and the highlight of the week was Saturday night in The Harriers
4 - When you had to go to mass somewhere else in town after the church burned down
5 -When the canal froze so hard, you didn't need a bridge to cross it.
6 - When the Record and Tape Centre was the only source of music in the town
7 - When Church Street was one way but going into the centre of the town.
8 - When Captain Zooms opened in Market Square and milk shakes suddenly became a thing in Tullamore
9 - When we bought our sweets by the bag in Talbots
10 - When Quinnsworth and Dunnes Stores were both on Patrick Street
11 - When the cinema was in Market Square and had one screen
12 - When there was a far greater choice of night clubs on the weekend... we make it there was seven at one stage
13 - When Pallas Lake and the Grotto were major attractions for teenagers
14 - When half the homes in Tullamore had a television, or if you were really lucky a video recorder, rented from Kilroys.
15 - When Collins Lane was a narrow road with a loads of fields on either side.
16 - When the Bridge Centre and Main Street was a place where farmers brought their crops
17 - When the town park had threes, swings, a slide, some sand, a roundabout and broken glass...... and was beside the canal
18 - When Hayes Hotel in the middle of the town... that's going back a bit but some of us still call it Hayes' Cross.
19 - When the co-op corner actually had a co-op on the corner
20 - When going clothes shopping meant going to Dunnes Stores or one of the three old drapery stores in the town.
