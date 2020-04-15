20 things you will remember if you grew up in Tullamore

1 - When we nearly froze to death in the summer at the outdoor pool on the Church Road

2 - When teenagers used to flock to the Sacred Heart School Disco

3 - When you moved up from the Sacred Heart Disco and the highlight of the week was Saturday night in The Harriers

4 - When you had to go to mass somewhere else in town after the church burned down

5 -When the canal froze so hard, you didn't need a bridge to cross it.

6 - When the Record and Tape Centre was the only source of music in the town

7 - When Church Street was one way but going into the centre of the town.

8 - When Captain Zooms opened in Market Square and milk shakes suddenly became a thing in Tullamore

9 - When we bought our sweets by the bag in Talbots

10 - When Quinnsworth and Dunnes Stores were both on Patrick Street

11 - When the cinema was in Market Square and had one screen

12 - When there was a far greater choice of night clubs on the weekend... we make it there was seven at one stage

13 - When Pallas Lake and the Grotto were major attractions for teenagers

14 - When half the homes in Tullamore had a television, or if you were really lucky a video recorder, rented from Kilroys.

15 - When Collins Lane was a narrow road with a loads of fields on either side.

16 - When the Bridge Centre and Main Street was a place where farmers brought their crops

17 - When the town park had threes, swings, a slide, some sand, a roundabout and broken glass...... and was beside the canal

18 - When Hayes Hotel in the middle of the town... that's going back a bit but some of us still call it Hayes' Cross.

19 - When the co-op corner actually had a co-op on the corner

20 - When going clothes shopping meant going to Dunnes Stores or one of the three old drapery stores in the town.