Opening of new JYSK store in Midlands postponed due to 'last minute delay'

Danish retailer JYSK has been forced to postpone the opening of its Portlaoise store due to a last minute delay.

The store was due to open this Thursday, August 8, at Laois Shopping Centre, but that has now been postponed.

However JYSK will now host a pop-up market on the grounds of the shopping centre where it will honour all of its opening offers.

The market will be open this weekend, as follows:

Thursday, August 8 (9am – 9pm)

Friday, August 9 (9.30am – 8pm)

Saturday, August 10 (9am – 6pm)

Sunday, August 11 (10am – 6pm)

After a final inspection by local fire officers, it was discovered that additional work was required to the store to satisfy all health and safety regulations. Unfortunately, it is not possible to complete these works before Thursday, August 8.

“We are deeply disappointed that we cannot open our doors in Portlaoise this week as planned, especially as this delay comes at such short notice,” said Jenny Johnston, sales and marketing manager at JYSK Ireland.

“It is most disappointing for our customers who had planned to visit the store, however their welfare is our foremost concern and we are now working to meet all health and safety regulations before announcing a new date for the store opening. We will honour our opening offers this weekend and customers can shop the JYSK market outside our store at Laois Shopping Centre until Sunday. We are aiming to open the store fully as soon as possible.”

A new range of special offers will be announced once the new opening date has been finalised, and in the meantime, customers can shop the JYSK collection online at jysk.ie