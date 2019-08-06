Tullamore car dealership set to expand operation into Westmeath

An Offaly car dealership is set to expand their operation into Westmeath being appointed as Main Dealers for Nissan in Athlone.

Tullamore Nissan announced the expansion on Facebook and the new dealership will be called Marsh Nissan Athlone.

It will be opening soon at the entrance to Blyry Business & Commercial Park, on the main road next to Ericsson’s in Athlone.

Tullamore Nissan is located on the Clara Road in Tullamore in the Burlington Business Park.