Plans unveiled for housing development in Offaly village

Plans have been unveiled for the construction of a 12 house development in an Offaly village.

Christopher Behan is intending to apply for planning permission to build the houses in Clonbullogue.

Planning permission will be sought from Offaly County Council to construct seven two-storey dwellings, (four end terrace, three mid terrace) and five dormer style dwellings.

An existing commercial garage will be demolished to make way for the housing development.