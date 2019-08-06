Gardaí make extraordinary weapons find during routine Offaly traffic stop

Gardaí in Offaly have caught a motorist with a collection of deadly weapons during a routine traffic stop in the county.

Members of an Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a scooter rider in Birr on Monday, August 5.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was stopped routinely for road traffic matters.

Upon searching the rider, gardaí discovered a number of weapons on their person along with a small amount of a suspected controlled drug.

The weapons included an axe, a large knife and an improvised instrument comprising of a rock attached to a handle by a chain.

The individual will now be brought to court by gardaí.