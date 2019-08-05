JOBS ALERT: Midlands company hiring General Operative-Electrician’s Mate 

Ecobat Battery Technologies (previously Europa) are a Portlaoise based battery sales and installation business.

They are currently seeking a general operative-electrician's mate for a full-time position with an immediate start.

The role involves a combination of local and nationwide travel. You will be required to assist our electrician on site with surveys, logistics, installation and commissioning of battery systems for various Telecom providers.

The work is physically demanding and requires an appropriate level of health & fitness. Applicants should preferably have previous experience in a similar role and be able to work safely to a high standard with limited supervision.

Qualifications and skills: • Safe pass & Manual Handling. • Forklift training or experience. • Full clean driver’s license. • Self- starter with good organisational skills. • Strong team player with good record keeping and reporting. • Attention to detail and flexibility. • Competent and professional interaction with clients & staff.

Closing date for applications Tuesday,August 20



Please forward CV by email: cv@ebd.ie

Postal: Ms Maureen O’Callaghan Europa Battery Distributors, Kea- Lew Business Pk, Mountrath Rd, Portlaoise R32 TRK4