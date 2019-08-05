Decision due this week on housing development in centre of Offaly town
A decision is due this week from Offaly County Council on a housing development just off the main street in an Offaly town.
Planning permission has been sought to construct eight two-storey semi-detached townhouses adjacent to the Main Street in Daingean. A new roadway is also included in the plans.
The original application was lodged in December last year and the local authority sought further information in February. It had raised a number of issues including requesting an archaeological assessment on the site and details on the road construction and design.
