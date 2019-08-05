Delays caused by Brexit negatively impacting on businesses in Offaly

As the delays and uncertainty around Brexit continue, businesses in Offaly are reassessing their plans as Brexit negatively impacts on business.

The business community in Offaly are re-evaluating their Brexit plans as uncertainty around the full impact of Brexit looms large.

Richard Dunne, AIB Brexit advisor for Offaly, said, “Businesses in Offaly who were Brexit planning in the early part of 2019 are now re-evaluating. As it is uncertain what the full impact of Brexit will be, many businesses are preparing themselves for a no-deal Brexit. Many of our customers in Offaly who are largely exposed to Brexit in particular in the manufacturing sector are experiencing a drop-in sales. This is driven by uncertainty from UK based customers who are increasingly cautious of Brexit delays.”

He continued, “We continue to keep in close consultation with our most heavily impacted Brexit customers particularly in the manufacturing and food sectors in the region. We are working with our customers to review their Brexit planning. I encourage businesses to get in touch to discuss how we can support their Brexit readiness and find out more about how AIB can support and assist your business to navigate through Brexit.”

The AIB Brexit Sentiment Index for Q2 2019 reveals that the percentage of SMEs in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) being negatively impacted due to economic and political uncertainty surrounding Brexit has doubled from 21% to 42% in the past year. By comparison, 48% of SMEs in Northern Ireland (NI) admitted their businesses were now being negatively impacted by Brexit. Meanwhile, the delays implementing Brexit are also continuing to weigh heavily on overall sentiment, with 37% of SMEs in the ROI and 40% in NI claiming the delay is having a negative impact on their business.

The Brexit Sentiment Index baseline is zero, with a potential range from +100 to -100. For Q2 2019, the Index registered a score of -50 in the ROI, a slight improvement on the -52 in Q1 2019. Similarly, for NI, the Index also recorded a two-point improvement to -36 for Q2 2019 from -38 in Q1 2019.

The research shows that the marginal sentiment improvement disguises several fundamental underlying concerns that many SMEs have about Brexit, and how it is already impacting on their businesses in terms of their cost of sales, working capital requirements as well as their investment and recruitment plans. In terms of future projections from SMEs, 75% of ROI businesses say Brexit will have a negative impact on future business.

While just 1% of ROI SMEs have let go staff as a result of Brexit, 11% have postponed plans to hire new staff. In NI, meanwhile, 3% of SMEs have already let go staff while 17% have postponed plans to add to their existing workforce.

The research also shows that 40% of the ROI SMEs that had planned to expand or invest in their businesses have since cancelled or postponed these plans while another 16% are reviewing them. Similarly, in NI, 38% of SMEs have either postponed or cancelled investment plans while 10% are currently reviewing them. Bank borrowing, working capital requirements and job creation have all been negatively affected as a result.

At a sectorial level, SMEs operating in Manufacturing (-55) and Tourism (-55) in ROI are the most negative, according to the research, with manufacturing businesses at its most pessimistic since tracking began. In NI meanwhile, SMEs operating in Retail (-37) and Manufacturing (-35) were the most negative in Q2 2019.

AIB’s Brexit Sentiment Index conducted by Ipsos MRBI is a quarterly survey of more than 700 SMEs in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland that assesses the attitudes of SME business leaders on Brexit and the impact on their businesses.

Given the continued Brexit uncertainty, AIB, in partnership with BDO will be running a series of Brexit workshops for SMEs focusing on customs and finance throughout September and October.