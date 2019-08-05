Speeding driver stopped by Laois/Offaly gardai tests positive for drugs

A speeding driver in Laois has tested positive for cannabis, this Bank Holiday Monday morning August 5.

The car was stopped by Gardaí on the M7 motorway, after it was caught travelling at 157km/h in a 120km/h limit.

Gardaí posted a photograph of the Renault car and a report of the incident on their Facebook page.

"Laois Roads Policing unit stopped this vehicle being driven at 157KPH on the M7 this morning. Driver tested positive for cannabis. Court appearance to follow."