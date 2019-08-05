Staggering amount raised for family of Offaly man who died tragically in Australia

A staggering amount has been raised through a Go Fund Me Campaign for the family of an Offaly man who died tragically in Australia.

Originally from Cloneygowan, Owen (Emmett) O'Connor had resided in Australia for the last ten years. He was tragically killed in an accident in Perth on July 21.

The Go Fund Me Page stated that Emmet's wife Tina and beautiful daughter Niamh 'need all of our support during this heartbreaking time' and people have responded both in Australia and in Ireland.

As of this morning, 120 people had donated $11,883 and had left many messages of condolences and support.

