WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Weather Warning in place for parts of Ireland
A Status Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for parts of Ireland by Met Eireann.
A Status Yellow Rainfall warning is in place for Connacht from noon today (Monday) until 6pm on Tuesday.
It warns of heavy or prolonged showers with the risk of thundery downpours which could lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40 mm over the period.
