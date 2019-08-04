BREAKING NEWS: Victim of assault in Midlands has died from injuries sustained

A man who was the victim of a serious assault incident outside a pub in the Midlands last Thursday evening has died from the injuries he sustained.

Longford Gardaí attended the scene of the serious assault incident, which occurred outside a licensed premises in Foigha, on Thursday evening last, August 1, at approximately 5.30pm.

A male (50s) was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with serious injuries and this afternoon, Sunday, August 4, was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident on Thursday, August 1, a male in his 30s was arrested and he was detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 yesterday, Saturday, August 3.

A postmortem examination will be carried out tomorrow, Monday, August 5 and the local Coroner has been notified.

Garda investigations are continuing.