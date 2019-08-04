LATEST WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday

The weather forecast for Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday from Met Eireann is for widespread showers with the risk of thunderstorms at times and some bright and sunny spells.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and bright in the east at first but scattered showers will occur over the western half of the country. The showers will become widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms. Some bright or sunny spells between the showers. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest breezes which will be fresh to strong and gusty around showers and on coasts.

The outlook for Monday night is for the showers to die out and long clear spells to develop with light winds and temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.