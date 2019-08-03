WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland
WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland
Met Eireann has issued a Stauts Yellow Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland for Sunday.
The rainfall warning is in place for Galway, Clare and Kerry and warns of heavy downpours during Sunday, possibly prolonged, will lead to rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30 mm, bringing a risk of spot flooding.
The warning is in place from 2pm until 8pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on