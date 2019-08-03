LATEST WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for the Bank Holiday Weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the Bank Holiday weekend is for showers at times, some heavy, but with good dry and bright intervals.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for showery rain to be heavy at times as it moves northwards in bands over the country. There will be good dry and bright intervals in between through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures 18 to 22 degrees in mostly light to moderate southeasterly breezes, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will see further showery rain moving from the southwest of the country to the northeast. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southeast winds.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that the daywill start mainly dry and bright with sunny spells. Showers will develop from early morning in the southwest, moving north and east through the day, becoming heavy and with a chance of thunder. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southeast winds.

Most areas will become dry on Sunday night, with clear spells and lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be dry in many areas at first, but showers in the west and southwest will become widespread during the day. The showers will become heavy and prolonged in places, with some thunderstorms possible as well. Maximum temperatures 18 to 21 degrees. It will be quite windy along west and south coasts with fresh to strong southwest winds.