PRODUCT RECALL: Bottled water recalled from shops over arsenic levels

SOME types of bottled water sold in a number of Limerick shops are being recalled following a discovery of arsenic above the legal limit.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) yesterday issued an alert to say a number of batches of water are being recalled. Twelve own-brand waters were affected including bottles from Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Londis, Mace and Spar.

The arsenic – which is a heavy metal – were found in bottles of still, sparkling and flavoured water.

Most but not all of the brands affected are shop or supermarket own-brand water, with point-of-sale notices now being put in place for consumers who bought them previously.

Affected products are:

Aldi/Comeragh still, sparkling and sport water

Applegreen still water

Broderick still water

Dunnes Stores still, sparkling and flavoured water

Itica still water

Lidl still water

Londis still water

Mace still water

Macari still water

Plane still water

San Marino still water

Spar still water

The full list of the affected batches can be seen here on the FSAI website.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to drink the implicated batches of water, and said that anyone who drinks the affected batches and feels ill should contact their GP.