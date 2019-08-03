Offaly councillor makes extraordinary claims about bottled water recall

An Offaly councillor has said "something very sinister is going on" after some types of bottled water sold throughout the country were recalled following a discovery of arsenic above the legal limit.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) yesterday issued an alert to say a number of batches of water are being recalled. Twelve own-brand waters were affected including bottles from Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Londis, Mace and Spar.

The arsenic – which is a heavy metal – were found in bottles of still, sparkling and flavoured water.

Most but not all of the brands affected are shop or supermarket own-brand water, with point-of-sale notices now being put in place for consumers who bought them previously.

However, not accepting this explanation, Cllr Ken Smollen said: "Unless all bottled water is coming from the same well, there really is something very sinister going on."

"Whatever they put into the bottled water to calm the population is probably the same stuff that over a long period of time will require the use of prescribed medicines required for whatever long term illness that’s caused by drinking bottled water, helping to make more billions for the vastly wealthy multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry," he sensationally claimed.

"However, they’ve seemingly put too much of it into the bottled water, which will possibly make people sick at a much faster rate than was expected," he added.

He continued to say: "Solution: Recall the water, blame the presence of naturally occurring arsenic and Bob’s your uncle – the fools won’t realise what’s been going on for years. A new plan will have to be discussed at next year’s Bilderberg meeting."

The FSAI has reiterated that the recall is due to arsenic levels in the affected products.

Affected products are:

Aldi/Comeragh still, sparkling and sport water

Applegreen still water

Broderick still water

Dunnes Stores still, sparkling and flavoured water

Itica still water

Lidl still water

Londis still water

Mace still water

Macari still water

Plane still water

San Marino still water

Spar still water

The full list of the affected batches can be seen here on the FSAI website.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to drink the implicated batches of water, and said that anyone who drinks the affected batches and feels ill should contact their GP.