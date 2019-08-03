New parish priests appointed to two Offaly parishes as other priests set to move on

New parish priests have been appointed to two parishes in Offaly while two catholic curates (CC) are also moving on to new roles. The appointments and changes have been announced for Diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois.

Current PP of Leamonaghan parish, Fr Aidan Ryan is moving on to become Spiritual Director of the Irish College in Rome. Fr Brendan O’Sullivan, CC Kiltoghert, will be the new Parish Priest of Leamonaghan.

Fr PJ Hughes, who is the current CC in Leamonaghan is moving on to become the Parish Priest of Mullahoran. Leamonaghan parish covers the Ballinahown, Boher, Ballycumber and Pullough areas.

Fr Michael Scanlon, PP Cloghan/Banagher, is retiring and will be replaced by Fr Patrick Kiernan who is returning from Study Leave. Fr Pierre Pepper, current CC in Cloghan / Banagher is also moving on. He will become CC in Athlone.

Elswewhere in the Diocese of Ardagh & Clonmacnois, the following changes are being made.

Fr Owen Devaney, PP Mullahoran to retire;

Fr Mark Bennett, CC Athlone to be CC Carrick-on-Shannon;

Fr Joseph Okere msp, CC Longford to further studies and resident priest Leamonaghan;

Fr Joseph Ukut msp, to be CC Longford;

The appointments will take effect from the weekend of August 31/September 1.