PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Four bedroom house in Offaly for sale for remarkable price

A four bedroom house in Offaly is on the market for a remarkable price. The mid-terrace property has an asking price of €79,500.

The house is situated in the heart of one of Moneygall village. While the property requires redecorating and modernisation, it does feature oil fired central heating, PVC windows and doors, and fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

The property measures approximately 800 sq/ft. For more details on this property CLICK HERE