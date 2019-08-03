Man to appear in court over alleged serious assault in Midlands that has left man in critical condition
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, where a Longford man is to appear this morning following an alleged serious assault in the south of the county on Thursday evening
A 31-year-old Longford man is to appear in court in Dublin this morning charged in connection to an alleged serious assault on Thursday evening which left another man fighting for his life in hospital.
The man was arrested and questioned by detectives shortly after a 49-year-old man sustained serious head injuries as a result of an alleged assault in the Foigha area of Co Longford at around 5pm.
The 49-year-old injured man, who is also local, was rushed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital on Thursday evening where he remains in a critical condition.
