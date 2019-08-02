Diversions and strict parking rules will be in place for Bank Holiday Festival events in Offaly

Gardai have outlined diversions that will be in place and strict parking rules that will be enforced at events at a festival in Offaly this weekend.

The 51st Birr Vintage Week and Arts Featival runs from August 2 to August 10 and Gardaí in Birr wish to inform the public of the following.

For the Annual Birr Vintage Parade on Sunday, August 4, the main N52 through the town centre will be closed from approximately 3pm to 5pm for the duration of the parade.

A Diversion route will be in operation through Riverstown and Killeen Lane. It will be signposted and manned.

Motorists are requested to park safely, and legally, to ensure traffic and the Parade are not impeded. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed away.

On Monday, August 5, the hugely popular airshow takes place at Birr Air Field on the N62 Roscrea Road outside Birr town.

A large crowd is expected with traffic likely to be slow moving on the Main road. All motorists are requested to drive with care on the N62 from 12 midday until 7pm and obey instructions from Gardai and stewards. There will be no parking on the N62. All vehicles must park in the air field. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed away. Gardai will be controlling traffic on the route through Birr Town.

Gardai would like to thank everyone in advance for their co-operation.