Latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the Bank Holiday weekend

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for the Bank Holiday weekend is for unsettled weather with a risk of heavy, thundery downpours at times with the best of the weather expected on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann states that the day will start dry with in most areas with some sunshine. However, showery rain in Munster will become widespread during the day. There will still be good dry and bright intervals for the afternoon and evening as well. Maximum temperatures 18 to 22 degrees in mostly light to moderate southeasterly breezes, fresh in western coastal areas.

There will be further outbreaks of showery rain on Saturday night, becoming confined mainly to eastern coastal areas by morning, with mainly dry conditions elsewhere. A few mist or fog patches may develop. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a few bright or sunny spells, especially in the east and north, but scattered showers also. Showers will merge to give longer spells of rain in west Munster during the day and also in west Connacht later, with a risk of thunder. There is a slight risk of thunder in the north also. Maximum afternoon temperatures 19 to 23 degrees, in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, but winds will be fresh to strong and gusty along western and southwestern coasts. Most areas will become dry overnight, with clear spells and lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/7n0L0TcQTW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 2, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for it to be dry in many areas at first, but showers in the west and southwest will become widespread during the day. The showers will become heavy and prolonged in places, with a risk of thundery downpours, especially in the western half of the country (but possible anywhere), and this could lead to spot flooding. Best of the bright spells in the east and southeast. Maximum temperatures 18 to 21 degrees, with mostly moderate southwesterly winds, but winds strong and gusty along western and southern coasts.