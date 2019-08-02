Busy Tullamore street to close for three weeks from Tuesday

A busy street in Tullamore is due to close from next Tuesday, August 6, for a period of three weeks.

Church Street, one of the main routes through the town, will close to facilitate the latest phase of the Street Enhancement Works in the town.

Diversions will be in place for the duration of the works.

Meanwhile the road resurfacing of High Street will be carried out in September once all ESB undergrounding and pole removal has been completed.

Work on the O’Connor square phase of the project is due to commence in August which will run concurrently with works continuing on the William Street phase of the project.