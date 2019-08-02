Midlands gardaí stop and seize bicycle travelling at incredible speed

Picture - @Garda Traffic

Gardai in the Midlands had a rather unusual speeding incident to contend with yesterday, as they clocked a bicycle (yes a bicycle) travelling at speeds of up to 55kph. 

Upon inspection, Longford Roads Policing Unit found the bicycle was in fact adapted and equipped with an 80cc engine. They encountered the person navigating the ‘vehicle’ while travelling on the N5. 

Gardaí subsequently seized the vehicle. 