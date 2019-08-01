Weather forecast for Ireland for Friday and the Bank Holiday Weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the dry and warm weather to continue on Friday with a change coming across the country during the day on Saturday

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to continue dry and warm with just the odd shower in the north. It will start sunny but later sunshine will turn more hazy. Top temperatures will reach 20 to 24 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.

Cloudy conditions along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will arrive into the southwest of the country overnight on Friday. The rain turning heavy and persistent here by morning time, elsewhere should see a good deal of dry weather. Some mist and fog patches possible though under light southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures overnight will generally range between 13 to 15 degrees and it will be mildest in southwest and west.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a dry and bright start in the east but cloudy conditions with outbreaks of showery rain in Munster and Connacht will gradually extends eastwards during the day. The rain breaking up into scattered showers through the afternoon, but a few of the showers heavy, with a risk of thunder in Ulster. Still warm with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Showery rain over the eastern half of the country will gradually clear most places on Saturday night with the exception of some northern coasts. Lows of 13 or 14 degrees with light southeast breezes.

Our Atlantic Chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next seven days.

The national forecast and outlook for the next week can be found here.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is fro showery rain or showers with the heaviest and most persistent precipitation with the risk of thunder being in the west and southwest. Some brighter and drier conditions also. Highest afternoon temperatures will generally range between 19 and 23 degrees. Southeast breezes will be mostly light or moderate in strength but occasionally fresh or strong and gusty along the southwest.

The weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for a fairly dry start to the day in the east of the country but showers in the west will become widespread by afternoon. Showers merging to longer spells of rain in the afternoon. Many of the showers will be heavy with the risk of thunder. Highs 18 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.