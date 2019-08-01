Offaly's contestant hoping to be crowned Miss Universe Ireland this evening

The Grand Final of the Miss Universe Ireland Contest takes place this evening and an Offaly contestant is among those dreaming of walking away the winner.

Edenderry's Angelique Kilgallon is among 28 hopefuls from right across the country who will compete of the crown of Miss Universe Ireland in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin this evening.

Angelique is an inspiring entrepreneur that is hoping to set up a business that will be involved in the beauty industry. She feels that people don’t understand the concept of why women wear makeup. She believes it is for confidence and for feeling beautiful in your own skin and body.

She loves witnessing the transformation of people after seeing a make-up artist – they come out confident and proud of who they are. Angelique is also passionate about establishing youth cafes in Ireland that are open to the public that suffer from domestic violence. Her dedication is resulting from her own personal experiences with the subject and the lack of services she felt were available to her during her childhood.

She wants to establish campaigns and push social media to make domestic violence issues, services, and helplines more aware in Ireland. She would like to see websites, live chat lines, and her cafes become sanctuaries for those abused.

Also taking centre stage tonight will be Offaly company Walk on Clouds (READ MORE HERE) while Offaly soprano Yvonne O'Toole is one of the special musical guests performing this evening at the Grand Final.

The Red Carpet Cocktail Hour starts at 6pm with the Grand Final getting underway at 7.30pm.