Multi-national company looking to expand operation in Tullamore

A multi-national company is looking to expand its operation in Tullamore.

Zoetis is looking for permission from Offaly County Council to expand its operation in the IDA Business and Technology Park in the town.

The global animal health company is looking to construct a new 608m2 extension to the rear of the existing facility. This extension will include warehousing, laboratory and plant room.

It is also seeking to construct a depressed loading dock and canopy, service yard, gas storage area and separate ESB substation and switch room.

Also included in the plans is new boundary fencing and new windows to the side and rear of the existing building.

A decision on the application is due in mid-September.