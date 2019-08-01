Offaly Express website continues to break new ground with 1.3 million page views in July

The Offaly website continues to break new ground, and set new records, with an astonishing number of page views in July.

The leading news resource for Offaly generated 1,305,331 pages views in the month of July eclipsing its previous record of 1,184,626 set in May.

The number of users on www.offalyexpress.ie also reached a new high with in excess of 400,000 users visiting the site.

The website has broken through one million page views in five of the seven months of 2019 and the website has already surpassed the total number of page views achieved in 2018.

If you have news for the Offaly Express website and want to reach more people in Offaly than any other media outler, e-mail us now to news@offalyexpress.ie

If you would like to advertise with media outlet in Offaly with the greatest reach, e-mail emer.egan@offalyexpress.ie for details on our excellent advertising rates.