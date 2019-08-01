Offaly’s local radio station continuing to add more listeners

Offaly’s local radio station has added another 4,000 listeners in just the last three months.

Midlands 103, headquartered in Tullamore, now has 118,000 adults tuning in every week across the wider region, including counties Laois and Westmeath.

Station Manager Will Faulkner is particularly pleased with the performance in the 20-44 age group.

“This is a key battleground as listeners transition from youth formats to full service alternatives like Midlands 103. We reach nearly half of adults in this target group every week, which is actually more than iRadio. We’re incredibly grateful to our fantastic listeners and online followers for making this result possible.”

Joint National Listenership Research is gathered independently by polling company Ipsos-MRBI through face-to-face and telephone interviews

RTÉ Radio One is the region’s second most popular choice, though the local broadcaster has 57% more weekly listeners.

Ireland’s love affair with radio remains robust in the latest survey, with 82% of adults tuning in daily for an average of four hours.

Podcasts command just a 1.1% share of the audio market, with owned music on 7.8%, Spotify on 5.6% and live radio accounting for the remainder.